55+ help shape, define features of ThePOINTE’s active living community

Posted on 10 October 2019 by Tesha Christensen

By TESHA M. CHRISTENSEN

Consider moving to an active adult community, one that nurtures the mind, body, and soul of residents.

When ThePOINTE Roseville opens in August 2020, it will be among the 55+ apartment buildings offering a new kind of senior living experience.

“Many of our signed residents are looking to simplify their lives with one-level apartment homes that offer maintenance-free living along with social events available to them when they choose to participate,” remarked ThePOINTE Roseville’s Terri Ford.

“ThePOINTE Roseville was designed for active adults in mind looking to spend more time socializing with family and friends. Many are looking to travel, make new friendships and experience new things. We take the worry out of maintaining their home; we are a phone call away.”

“We have designed a building that works for people at whatever stage of life they are in, their interests, and their desired level of activity,” observed Great Lakes Management President Mike Pagh, who works on behalf of property owner and developer United Properties.

The facility is set up with many different community spaces. Some are large while other more intimate.

“We’re creating a sense of community,” said Pagh.

Designers envision that long-time local residents can move into ThePOINTE Roseville to stay within their community. “Residents can maintain longtime friendships and relationships while meeting new people,” said Pagh.

While residents are away, a concierge will tend to their home needs. ThePOINTE will also employ an enrichment coordinator to plan social and physical activities, as well as social outings, pointed out Ford.

ThePOINTE offers:

• Beautiful outdoor landscaped plaza with outdoor kitchen, gas fire pit, bocce ball court and raised gardens

• Fitness center along with a dedicated yoga studio

• Art studio, workshop, club room, lounges, coffee/juice bar

• Community rooms for entertaining and large social events

• Business center with separate conference room

• Pet friendly with wash station and walking areas

• Golf simulator with lounge and winter leagues

ThePOINTE was designed based on comments from residents at other United Properties locations who told designers what they want to see in 55+ community, pointed out Pagh. The facility will be similar to the Applewood Pointe Communities with the main difference being that residents rent rather than own at ThePOINTE.

Each of the 95 units at ThePOINTE includes modern amenities that renters expect, according to Pagh, such as center islands, ceramic backsplashes, high-end lighting packages, and large windows that let in lots of natural light.

The spacious apartments have quartz counters and in-unit GE washer and dryers. Each home has it own individual climate control with dedicated internet, phone and satellite TV. All utilities are included in the rent with the exception of electric. The unit interior finishes were selected by a professional designer. One storage unit and garage space is included.

Units have generous decks and balconies. Studio apartments of 416-617 square feet will cost between $835-$1,390, while one bedroom apartments of 718-897 square feet will range from $1,685-$2,035. Options go up to three bedrooms with two baths, as well as an add-on den. There are seven different styles and 22 different floorplans.

ThePOINTE is a smoke-free community.

One of the main features is that it is a turn-key community, Pagh observed. “You can turn the key and walk away for a day, a month or the whole winter, and it’s maintenance-free,” said Pagh.

One of the most common questions Pagh hears is what happens if a resident gets ill and is no longer able to live as independently.

He pointed out that those with health concerns have a 60-day clause they can activate to move out and into a space with more higher-level care options, such as Cherrywood Pointe next door.

Leases for ThePOINTE are already being signed, and the facility is about 50% full.

“The market has been highly receptive to this offering, and we’re thrilled with the response to what we’ve designed,” said Pagh.

United Properties intends to use the Roseville location as a model for future developments.

Pagh said, “We look forward to developing at other great locations within the Twin Cities.”