Posted on 13 May 2020 by Tesha Christensen

Peace bubbles

By Melvin Giles

peacebubbles@q.com

‘6 Ft. Apart’ song lyrics

OOO we need each other,

Yes, we know it’s true!

This coronavirus won’t make us feel blue

Phone me! Zoom me!

Phone me! Zoom me!

And show your love by stayin’ 6 feet apart!

We can love each other and be really smart

Do your part by lovin’ us from 6 feet apart

Phone me! Zoom me!

Phone me! Zoom me!

And show your love by stayin’ 6 feet apart!

6 feet apart. You’re showing all your love!

6 feet apart, is all we need to show we care!

OOO we need each other,

Yes we know it’s true!

This coronavirus won’t make us feel blue

Phone me! Zoom me!

Phone me! Zoom me!

And show your love by stayin’ 6 feet apart!

6 feet apart. You’re showing all your love!

6 feet apart, is all we need to show we care!

Let’s love everybody,

Show them that we care!

May peace prevail for everyone, lots of love to share!

Phone me! Zoom me!

Phone me! Zoom me!

And show your love by stayin’ 6 feet apart!

6 feet apart