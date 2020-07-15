A lovely justice day at 6 feet apart

Peace bubbles
By Melvin Giles
These lyrics were jointly written by Megan P, Deon H. and Melvin G. The song is a tribute to Bill Withers.
When I wake up in the morning light
I think about my day.
Two pandemics on my mind,
I start to lose my way!
Particularly, at 6 Ft. Apart Away
Then I try to think
Of all the things I’m grateful for:
Sun is shining bright,
My garden’s right out my door…
And, I start my day! It’s gonna be
A lovely day (repeat)
When the day that lies ahead of me
Seems impossible to face
When someone else instead of me
Always seems to know the way
Even at 6 Ft. Apart Away
Then I look at you
And, the world’s alright with me
Even when it’s tough-out..
We can hold each other up
On this lovely day
A lovely day (repeat)
A cry for change is blasting now!
George Floyd’s death is at the core.
Six feet apart seems trivial,
But covid’s too big to ignore.
We all have to do our part
Then I start to think…
How do we navigate this fray?
Open up our hearts & listen to understand!
Do not look away!
It’s still a lovely Day
A lovely day (repeat)
The time is NOW to make big Change,
It’s long overdue!
It’s like defying Gravity –
We need to push through!
Even at 6 Ft. Apart Away
The need is to Unite
Together in Minds and Hearts
We need to wear our masks,
At 6 feet apart
Yes, this is the WAY to…
A lovely day (repeat)
When this hate seems like a guarantee
It’s hard to catch a breath
We must now remove that knee
We need to take a stand together
Yes, even at 6 Ft. Apart together
More are waking up
Black Lives Matter, can’t you see
We’ll demand and claim
A world where all can see
A LOVELY JUSTICE DAY
A lovely day (repeat)
View a video of new lyrics on the Urban Farm & Garden Alliance (UFGA) site on July 21.
View a video of original song at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEZ0yhf9BVk {LOVELY DAY Bill Withers (instrumental with text)}.