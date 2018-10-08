AP Scholars, Election Season, and Como Homecoming History

Posted on 08 October 2018 by Calvin

• The national Advanced Placement (AP) Exam results administered by the College Board were released to school coordinators in September. The information revealed that Como students earned hundreds of college credits. AP scores are categorized on a five-point scale for each test taken in a specific subject, with colleges and universities generally awarding credit for scores of 3, 4 or 5.

The rigor of AP courses and the effort put forth by students to succeed in them is optimal preparation for future college studies, regardless of test scores. Experience in AP is also favorable to students in college admission decisions, demonstrating a commitment to challenging study in courses of a student’s interests, according to the College Board.

The College Board also revealed its individual student awards which are based on multiple exams across a variety of disciplines being passed at high levels. “AP Scholar” status is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.

Como AP Scholars include Najma Ali, Kajsa Andersson, Ruby Beckman, Sunniva Burg, Amira Boler, Mark Brenner, Carter Brown, Roan Buck, Bridger Carlson, John Conway, Jared Czech, Nora Ellingsen, William Farley, Thomas Freberg, William Gray, Alexandra Harris, Asha Hassan, Olivia Helmin, Willow Hollister-Lapointe, Nicholas Jacobsen, Naddi Jillo, Zach Konkol, Georgia Langer, Song Lee, Abby Levin, Khyri Lueben, Olivia Mancia Chavez, Toe Meh, Jordan Moritz, Asia Nor, Alistair Pattison, Anthony Phelps, Serena Raths, Mason Salverda, Shyann Salverda, Mario Sanchez-Lopez, Chris Schanks, Lila Seeba, Sawyer Wall, and Emma Wallisch.

The AP Scholar with Honor award is granted to students who earn an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Como AP Scholars with Honor include Lucas Carmichael-Tanaka, Elijah Frese, Eva Hanson, Jacob Kingson, Joseph Newman, Bridget Proper, Gabriel Reynolds, and Isak Stillwell-Jardine.

The AP Scholar with Distinction is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. Como AP Scholars with Distinction include Aiyana Aeikens, Arlo Beckman, Stephen Boler, Arturo di Girolamo, Henrie Friesen, Isaac Haker, Chloe Hollister-Lapointe, Jackson Lee, Celia Olson, Thomas Quinn, Peter Schik, Antero Sivula, and Dina Thoresen.

National AP Scholar is a classification granted to students in the U.S. who earn an average score of at least 4 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams. Como’s National AP Scholars include Christian Berger, Dylan Brady, Grace Commers, Noah Frese, Jackson Kerr, Eli Pattison, Vincent Portuese, and Dominic Wolters.

Como’s long-established AP program continues to challenge and support students opting to study rigorous courses of their choosing at the college level in over 20 subjects taught by College Board certified Como teachers.

• The National Merit Scholarship Program has recognized (photo l to r) Antero Sivula, Jackson Lee, and Peter Schik from Como’s class of 2019 for their academic excellence. They each received a Letter of Commendation for their exceptional academic promise and outstanding potential, demonstrated through their coursework and performance on the PSAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

• Over 20 Como seniors enrolled in AP Government and Politics classes will be serving as Ramsey County Election Judges in the upcoming Nov. 6 election. The non-partisan service to the community is a wonderful opportunity to promote the democratic process and ensure fairness in the administration of elections. Students will receive training and then work at their local precincts along with a team of judges.

Como students will also be participating in the “Students Vote” state-wide election sponsored by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. Before election day, AP Government and Politics students will monitor and facilitate an election in which all Como students will have the chance to practice voting procedure in our democracy. Students will use the official Minnesota ballot, and Como’s results will be reported to the state where they’ll be tabulated along with other participating schools, creating interesting data for classroom analysis.

• Como’s Debate team has been busy practicing since the second week of school and has already had its first competition. For several of the new team members, the Minnesota Debate Teachers Association (MDTA) Jamboree held at Wayzata High School was their first competitive experience. The event turned out to be a confidence-building opportunity for those in the “novice” division, as well as the varsity returners.

Last year, two Como debaters qualified for the state tournament while all participants improved their research skills and oral presentations. Coach Deb Hansmeier and the team are excited about the possibilities for growth again this year.

• Homecoming week events at Como (photo right submitted) were festive and fun with spirit days in school, a pep fest, coronation, and “Battle of the Classes” on Sept. 28. On Friday night, it was a soccer doubleheader under the lights as the varsity boys’ and girls’ teams celebrated senior night with convincing victories over Johnson.

Saturday included a parade and for the first time—the homecoming football game was played on the Como campus. The new turf field made that possible, even though some basic amenities are still lacking. Local food trucks stepped in to provide concession options, and a portable, low-volume sound system was allowed to be utilized.

The Cougars lost the football game, but it was a joyful community gathering. Overall, homecoming week was well-orchestrated and full of positive activity thanks to the hard work of the Como Park Booster Club and Como staff.