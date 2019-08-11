Community August 2019

Posted on 11 August 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Dragonflies Nature Survey Walk Aug. 10

Attend a Dragonflies Nature Survey Walk documenting species in Como Woodland on Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. at the Kilmer Fireplace, 1221 Wynne Ave (SW Como Park). Britt Forsberg, Minnesota Bee Atlas Coordinator with the University of Minnesota Extension and longtime Como Woodland Advisor, will return to lead this free two-hour event. RSVP with committee chairperson: teri.heyer@gmail.com.

Butterfly release at Our Lady of Peace

Close to 400 people will gather Thursday, Aug. 15, 4-5:30 p.m. in the gardens at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in Saint Paul (2076 St. Anthony Ave.) to release monarch butterflies in memory of their loved ones during an annual celebration of remembrance. This beautiful event brings together family and friends who have had a loved one cared for in the Our Lady of Peace hospice home or through the Our Lady of Peace community hospice.

Beat that drum

Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., will offer a class in hand drums for beginners on August 13, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10. Drums are provided. Visit womensdrumcenter.org.

Reading volunteers needed at school

Chelsea Heights Elementary, located at the intersection of Hamline and Hoyt, is looking for Reading Volunteers for the 2019-2020 school year. Reading Volunteers choose one day a week, Mondays-Thursdays from 8:15-9 a.m., to read one on one with students from 1st-3rd grade for 15 minutes. “We provide the books, the students, and the coffee,” said organizers. Contact Maura Thompson at maura.thompson@spps.org or call Chelsea Heights at 651-293-8790. The new season begins the week of Oct 1.

Racial Equity forum for musicians set

The American Composers Forum will hold the 2019 Racial Equity and Inclusion Forum, a convening of artists, administrators, and advocates to discuss racially inclusive and equitable opportunities for creative musicians on Sept. 7, 2019 at Twin Cities Public Television (TPT), 172 E Fourth St, St. Paul. The forum is free and open to the public, but due to space limitations, RSVP’s are strongly encouraged. A livestream of the forum will be simultaneously available on the TPT website and ACF Facebook page. More at www.composersforum.org.

Applications due Aug. 12 for MPCA group

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is looking to recruit Minnesotans left out of environmental discussions to apply to be in the Environmental Justice Advisory Group. The group advises the MPCA Commissioner, Laura Bishop, on implementation of the agency’s environmental justice framework, provides feedback on its effectiveness, and offer suggestions for future improvements. Applications are due Monday, Aug. 12. More at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/about-mpca/mpca-environmental-justice-advisory-group.

Greek summer festival Aug. 17-18

This summer, experience a weekend getaway to Greece without leaving Minnesota at the St. George’s Greek Summer Festival in St. Paul. Come and enjoy fresh baked Moussaka, Gyros, Lamb, Pork, and Chicken Souvlaki Dinners, Flaming Cheese (OPA!!!), and delectable Greek Pastries! Learn to dance Greek with the Greek Dancers of Minnesota, have fun with games for kids, and tour the beautiful sanctuary of St. George Greek Orthodox Church (1111 Summit Ave.), Aug. 17, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and August 18, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., rain or shine with free admission. For more information and to purchase pre-sale food tickets, visit: www.stgeorgegoc.org.

Events at St. Thomas

The student-run Farmers’ Market is back every Friday through Aug. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Monahan Plaza south of the football field at St. Thomas. Attend NeighborFest on Thursday, Aug. 15, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Monahan Plaza. Expect familiar fun and new surprises. More at https://www.stthomas.edu/neighbors/events/neighborfest-2019.html.

Booksigning Sept. 3 for new Krueger book

Get a copy of local author Kent Krueger’s brand new book, “This Tender Land,” on Sept. 3 during a book signing at Once upon a Crime, 604 E. 26th St., Minneapolis, at 7 p.m. This will be followed by a book signing in Stillwater, hitting the road for 10 days and then returning for more local events.

HAMLINE MIDWAY ELDERS

Jody’s Documentary Series – Wednesday Aug. 28, 1 p.m. at Hamline Midway Library (1558 W.t Minnehaha)

Join us to view documentaries with discussion after, refreshments provided. This month’s film (55 minutes): Farmsteaders (see our website for film descriptions www.hmelders.org/events.html)

Knitting & Crochet Group – Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m. (ongoing) at Hamline Church United Methodist

Hamline Midway Elders provides the yarn and needles along with some light snacks. The group meets weekly throughout the year to work on projects, such as shawls or scarves that are donated to those in need. New participants are always welcome.

Monthly Luncheons – Second Tuesday of each month, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., at St. Stephanus Lutheran Church, 739 Lafond Ave.

Erik Hendrickson will prepare a wonderful meal, blood pressure checks will be provided, and new attendees are always welcome at our “Second Tuesday” luncheon events. Suggested donation $7.

• Aug, 13 “Senior Snippets” with book giveaway hosted by Green Books

• Sept. 10 “Hamline University Music Opportunities” with Silvester Vicic, Director of Sundin Music Hall

HAMLINE MIDWAY LIBRARY

Programs for families and kids

Preschool Storytimes in English happen Fridays from 10:30-11 AM, with upcoming storytimes on Aug. 9, 16, and 23 and Sept. 6. Storytimes feature stories, songs, puppets, and more. They’re a great way for caregivers to bond with children and build social skills, listening comprehension, and letter and number recognition while creating a solid foundation for lifelong learning. Children of all activity levels are welcome!

On Saturday, Aug. 17 from 3-4 p.m., the Summer Spark program presents the Brodini Comedy Magic Show, a kid-friendly comedy magic show with plenty of audience participation.

The Summer Spark program challenges kids and youth ages 0-18 to have fun, stay active, and keep learning all summer. Kids and teens can attend free programs at the library and earn prizes by completing reading and activity challenges. Talk to a librarian or go to https://sppl.org/summer-spark/ for more information.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 6-7 p.m., the new Local Voices program will host renowned children’s author Heather Bouwman, who’ll read from her newest fantasy adventure “A Tear in the Ocean.” Bouwman will be joined by Carrie Pomeroy, who will read from her narrative nonfiction book about silent film pioneer Mary Pickford and the early days of Hollywood, and illustrator Elizabeth Crawford, who uses photos of small-scale characters to elicit the power of imaginative and dramatic play for young people. All three presenters are members of the local homeschool community and will discuss the relationship between homeschooling and their creative processes.

Club Gathers for mysteries

The Saints and Sinners Mystery Book Club meets on Saturday, September 7, 1-2 PM, to discuss good mystery novels. This month’s book is Connie Archer’s A Spoonful of Murder. Contact volunteer G. Balter for more information at gerribalter@gmail.com or 651-224-5570.

Closed for Labor Day weekend

All St. Paul Libraries will be closed Aug. 31-Sept. 2 in honor of the Labor Day holiday weekend.