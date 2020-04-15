ComMUSICation: access

Posted on 15 April 2020 by Tesha Christensen

‘We’re all in this together’

ComMUSICation (690 Jackson St.) has adjusted its programs dramatically by transitioning to digital classrooms and distance learning for its choirs.

On April 3, CMC Founder and Executive Director Sara Zanussi said, “While we initially were uncertain about how well a choir would work in a virtual format, we are now in our second week, and so far it has been a successful and uplifting experience. It has allowed young people to stay connected (with what many of them refer to as their second family), and to keep singing, collaborating, and building community together in new ways.”

Mylayja, grade 8, said, “I wasn’t sure about this [format], but I’m so happy it’s working out.” Nena, another 8th grader, added, “I liked that more people came and joined us today… I like it that we’re all together though we’re all far apart.”

Music Director Carey Shunkis, who facilitated this transition, emphasized the positive side of these changes. “Because of the technology available to many of us, we are happy to be able to continue to socialize, communicate and build community despite our commitment to physical distancing. Singing brings us closer to one another, and is a powerful tool in connecting and inspiring us all.”

For more information on the free programs, visit www.cmcmn.org.

“One of CMC’s core values is access,” Zanussi pointed out. “This new format alleviates the most common participation barriers we face: needing to take care of younger siblings and transportation. One positive of this new format is a young person can just log on from anywhere.”