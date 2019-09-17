Como Community Council Corner

Posted on 17 September 2019 by Tesha Christensen

By MICHAEL KUCHTA, Executive Director, district10@district10comopark.org

Special election for vacancy

The Como Community Council Board will hold a special election Sept. 17 to fill the seven months remaining in the term of vice chair. The vacancy is the result of the resignation of long-time board member Amy Perna.

Want to vote? The special election will be on Tuesday Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station, which is at the northeast corner of Lexington and Horton. All renters, homeowners, and other residents age 16 or older who live in District 10 are eligible to vote. So are authorized representatives from a business or nonprofit organization located in District 10. Community members must vote in person; there is no absentee or proxy voting.

Want to run? The deadline to get on the ballot is past, but applicants can still run as write-in candidates on the night of the election. You can get more details about the position on the District 10 website: www.district10comopark.org.

Director to speak at D10 meeting

Saint Paul Public Works director Kathy Lantry will be the guest presenter at the Sept. 17 Como Community Council board meeting. She’ll give a brief update on issues such as street repairs, crosswalks, leaf-sweeping, and consolidated trash, and answer residents’ questions on those and other topics. The meeting begins Tuesday Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station. If technology cooperates, we’ll also stream the meeting live on the Como Community Council Facebook page.

Immerse yourself in Como Lake’s condition

Experts from the Capitol Region Watershed District will lead a free walking tour highlighting Como Lake’s history, water quality and monitoring issues, aquatic plant and fish communities, shoreline restoration, watershed projects, community efforts, and the long-term implementation of the Como Lake Management Plan.

The tour is Wednesday Sept. 25. It leaves promptly at 6 p.m. from the south side of the Lakeside Pavilion. It will end approximately 7:30 p.m. at the fishing pier. The tour will take place rain or shine; please wear clothing and shoes appropriate for walking and the weather.

Candidate forum set

A public forum for candidates running for the Ward 5 seat on the Saint Paul City Council takes place the evening of Thursday Oct. 10. Location and exact time were not confirmed as of press deadline.

The forum is being organized by the Como Community Council, North End Neighborhood Organization, Payne-Phalen Community Council, and League of Women Voters Saint Paul. Candidates on the ballot (in alphabetical order) are Bob Blake, Amy Brendmoen, Jamie Hendricks, and Suyapa Miranda.

Upcoming District 10 meetings

• Neighborhood Relations Committee: Tuesday Oct. 1

• Land Use Committee: Wednesday Oct. 2

• Environment Committee: Wednesday Oct. 9

All meetings typically begin at 7 p.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station. Renters, homeowners, and other community members are always welcome to attend and participate. Whenever possible, agendas are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website.

Streetcar Station open Sundays

The Como Park Streetcar Station is open every Sunday through Oct. 6 from noon-4 p.m. It is a great chance to introduce yourself to the long-gone trolley system in the Twin Cities, to get a sense of the history and visionaries behind Como Park (and the Twin Cities’ overall park system), to pick up organics recycling bags or kitchen starter kits, or just to chat with a District 10 board member who is staffing the day. The Historic Streetcar Station is at the northeast corner of Lexington and Horton.