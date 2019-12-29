Como Community Council Corner December 2019

Posted on 29 December 2019 by Tesha Christensen
By MICHAEL KUCHTA, Executive Director,
district10@district10comopark.org
The Como Community Council, North End South Como Block Nurse Program, and Aeon combined to serve a Thanksgiving feast Nov. 26 for more than 60 residents and family members at Como By the Lake Apartments. Above RIGHT: Volunteers Arty Dorman and Ofelia Ponce fill up plates.
Students from high schools in Distirict 10 discuss what “community” means to them during the Como Community Council first “youth summit” Nov. 21. Students and board members shared ideas on how to create a more welcoming community atmosphere and what kinds of activities could build connections across generations and cultures.(Photos submitted)
Upcoming District 10 Meetings
• Community Council Board Meeting: Tuesday Dec. 17
• Land Use Committee: Monday Jan. 6
• Neighborhood Relations Committee: Tuesday Jan. 7
• Environment Committee: Wednesday Jan. 8
All meetings typically begin at 7 p.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station, which is at the northeast corner of Lexington and Horton. Renters, homeowners, and other community members are always welcome to attend and participate. Whenever possible, agendas are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website.