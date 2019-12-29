Como Community Council Corner December 2019

Posted on 29 December 2019 by Tesha Christensen

By MICHAEL KUCHTA, Executive Director,

district10@district10comopark.org

Upcoming District 10 Meetings

• Community Council Board Meeting: Tuesday Dec. 17

• Land Use Committee: Monday Jan. 6

• Neighborhood Relations Committee: Tuesday Jan. 7

• Environment Committee: Wednesday Jan. 8

All meetings typically begin at 7 p.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station, which is at the northeast corner of Lexington and Horton. Renters, homeowners, and other community members are always welcome to attend and participate. Whenever possible, agendas are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website.