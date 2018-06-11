CR Watershed District starts construction for new headquarters

Posted on 11 June 2018 by Calvin

Above: Capital Region Watershed District new headquarters building at 595 Aldine St. as envisioned by the architects. (Photo provided)

The building will showcase best practices in sustainability and water resource management

On May 22 the Capitol Region Watershed District (CRWD) hosted a groundbreaking event to mark the official start of the construction phase of the organization’s new headquarters at 595 Aldine St. in the Midway neighborhood. The event took place in the building that once housed the MacQueen Equipment company.

The new building will include community gathering spaces, a watershed learning center, and on-site educational opportunities to showcase CRWD’s work to protect, manage and improve water resources in the district. Plus, the site will feature a pocket park, combining the natural and built environments with interactive elements for neighbors and visitors to enjoy.

Photo right: Capital Region Watershed District staff at the groundbreaking May 22. (Photo provided)

Another unique feature will include water being reused from the cistern to flush toilets, wash bottles for monitoring and to support the water feature in the pocket park. B

Representatives from MSR Design, architectural firm of the project, and JE Dunn, the construction manager, joined CRWD representatives and board members, members of the Citizen Advisory Committee, local dignitaries, and community partners in a ceremony that marked the beginning of the demolition process. Guest speakers included: Mary

Texer, Board of Managers, Capitol Region Watershed District; Russ Stark, Chief Resilience Office, Mayor Melvin Carter’s Office; Janice Rettman, Ramsey County Commissioner, District 3; Toni Carter, Ramsey County Commissioner, District 4; Samantha Henningson, Ward 4 City Council; and Michael Jon Olson, Executive Director, Hamline Midway Coalition.

Photo left: Speakers at the Groundbreaking included (l to r) Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter; CRWD Board Managers Mary Texer and Rick Sanders; CRWD Administrator Mark Doneux; Councilmember Samantha Henningson, Michael Jon Olson of Hamline-Midway Coalition; and Ramsey County Commissioner Janice Rettman. (Photo provided)

“Capitol Region Watershed District is a critical partner of the City of Saint Paul in our work to protect the Mississippi River from pollution, prevent flooding, and be good stewards of water, our most precious natural resource,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. “I am excited about CRWD’s new location in the Midway and look forward to many more years of partnership.”

“Our new space will create a sustainable, healthy workplace for our staff while conserving natural resources and protecting water resources,” said Mark Doneux, administrator at CRWD. “By adopting the City of Saint Paul’s Sustainable Building Policy, the building will be able to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.”