Posted on 04 June 2020 by Tesha Christensen

Over 100 businesses in the Midway were damaged on Thursday, May 28, 2020 during civil unrest.

The following fundraisers will benefit local businesses:

• Midway Chamber of Commerce – We Love the Midway: http://www.midwaychamber.com/we-love-midway

• Neighbors United Funding Collaborative: https://midwayunited.org/

• Bole Ethiopian: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuilding-bole-ethiopian-cuisine

• Lloyd’s Pharmacy: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lloyd039s-pharmacy-rebuilding-fund-st-paul-riots