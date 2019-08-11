Do’s and don’ts during the State Fair

Posted on 11 August 2019 by Tesha Christensen

By MICHAEL KUCHTA, Executive Director, district10@district10comopark.org

Do’s and don’ts during fair

The Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 22-Sept. 2. Some residents can’t wait. Some residents can’t wait to get out. To get up to date (or take a refresher course) on what is and is not allowed in the neighborhood during the Fair, see the “State Fair Do’s and Don’ts” article on District 10’s website. It covers the special chaos that is fair time in Como: yard parking, street parking, peddlers, vendors, signs, and more. Go to: www.district10comopark.org.

Commissioner to speak

Ramsey County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo will be the guest presenter at the Aug. 20 Como Community Council board meeting. She’ll give updates on local issues, and answer residents’ questions. The meeting begins Tuesday Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station, which is at the northeast corner of Lexington and Horton. All renters, homeowners, and other community members are welcome to attend and participate. If technology cooperates, we’ll also stream the meeting live on the Como Community Council Facebook page.

Upcoming District 10 meetings

•Environment Committee: Wednesday Aug. 14.

• Neighborhood Relations Committee: Tuesday Sept. 3

•Land Use Committee: Wednesday Sept. 4

All meetings typically begin at 7 p.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station, which is at the northeast corner of Lexington and Horton. Renters, homeowners, and other community members are always welcome to attend and participate. Whenever possible, agendas are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website.

Community Yoga is Sept. 8

District 10’s next Community Yoga is Sunday Sept. 8 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station. The session will be suitable for all levels of skill and experience. Bring a yoga mat or blanket and wear comfortable clothes. The class is limited to 25 participants.

Registration is $5, which benefits the Como Community Council. Register in advance at: www.district10comopark.org/communityyoga.html

Streetcar Station open Sundays

The Como Park Streetcar Station is open every Sunday through Oct. 6 from noon-4 p.m. It is a great chance to introduce yourself to the long-gone trolley system in the Twin Cities, to get a sense of the history and visionaries behind Como Park (and the Twin Cities’ overall park system), to pick up organics recycling bags or kitchen starter kits, or just to chat with a District 10 board member who is staffing the day. The Historic Streetcar Station is at the northeast corner of Lexington and Horton.