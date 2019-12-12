Foxtrot Burger Spot replaces Delicata Pizza

Posted on 12 December 2019 by Tesha Christensen

What’s new?

The biggest moves were changing from a gourmet pizza concept to a burger and beer forward neighborhood hangout. The meeting space downstairs has been converted into a game room with a TV, juke box, dart boards, and vintage arcade gaming.

What drove the changes?

We are very proud of the work and output that we achieved at Delicata. In this industry you don’t always get to choose when you close your doors. We had an exciting opportunity to breathe new life into this space and find a model better suited for a neighborhood go to.

How is the Twin Cities food scene evolving and where do you fit into that?

The Twin Cities food scene is exciting. There are so many talented players and operators in our cities. I think the fact that our food scene is growing helps the greater brand of the Twin Cities. It raises the standard for all of us. While we might be a humble neighborhood burger joint, we have a scratch kitchen and we use some really fun cooking techniques.

What does it mean to switch to a profit sharing model with your staff?

The profit sharing model was just a eureka moment. What better way to keep staff motivated and interested than the knowledge that they are directly impacted by the success of the business?

What’s your favorite thing on the menu?

It’s funny, all of our burgers are so great, but the Cry Fowl chicken sandwich is tough to beat.

What specials do you offer that are not-to-be-missed by local residents?

Monday – Trivia with Trivia Mafia; Wednesday – Pitcher Night $10 pitchers of any tap beer; Thursday – Date Night (1 pitcher of beer or 1 bottle of wine, 1 starter and any 2 burgers for $40); Sunday – Kids Eat Free (1 free kid’s meal with the purchase of any burger or sandwich)

What does it mean to you to be a neighborhood restaurant in the Como-Midway area?

Personally, I live in this neighborhood. I love being a part of the success of the restaurant and creating a space for our friends and family to go to.