Free festival focuses on neighborhood’s vibrant art scene

Posted on 14 June 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Attend Midway Public Art Festival on June 29

The Midway Public Art Working Group, an all-volunteer group focused on showcasing public art in the Hamline Midway neighborhood, is co-hosting the Midway Public Art Festival on June 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hamline Park.

“The goal of the free festival is to bring together neighbors, soccer fans attending the match at Allianz Field that day, and people from across the Twin Cities in support of our vibrant arts scene and welcoming community,” say organizers.

“We especially want to welcome newcomers to the neighborhood, such as the new residents of Thomas Flats and the Minnesota United fans who come from across the Metro and beyond to cheer on the Loons in our backyard. We will present live, interactive, educational, and performance art done by people who live, work, play, or have educational ties to the Midway neighborhood.”

The group grew out of the foundational efforts of the 2015 Midway Murals project. Over the past three years, the group has helped create and fund: new murals at Hamline University and Hamline Elementary School by local emerging artists; several Paint the Pavement projects on local streets; the restoration of the 1987 Picnic at Newell Park mural on Englewood and Snelling; and other smaller projects through public art mini-grants in 2018.

In 2019, the primary project is the festival on June 29, a nod to past neighborhood arts and community festivals, and a recognition that Midway residents are eager to strengthen ties through public interaction and dialogue.

The public art work would not be possible without the longtime support of the Hamline Midway Coalition, with whom Midway Murals is partnering on this event. “HMC has generously provided leadership, advice, technical support, and fiscal agency for Midway Murals and the Midway Public Art Working Group for the past five years,” pointed out group members. “We are also working alongside the Friends of Hamline Park, which has spearheaded efforts for several years now to maintain a friendly, inviting, fun space at the park on Thomas and Snelling Avenues.”

This year, on July 10, the Friends of Hamline Park will again be hosting a puppet show, as well as a possible movie night on Aug. 7.

To stay updated on the details of the festival, including artists selected for the event, food options, and more, visit www.midwaymurals.com or www.hamlinemidway.org/publicart, or check out our Facebook event page.

For those who are interested in learning more about the Midway Public Art Working Group or Friends of Hamline Park, or attending meetings for either group, please email me at jonathan@midwaymurals.com.

“Any person or group interested in doing a non-paid public art project at the festival, please let us know your idea to see if it fits with the events of the day,” encourage organizers.