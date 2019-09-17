Free fitness classes, fun at Defining You event

Posted on 17 September 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Fall is in the air, and with the season of gathering here, St. Paul’s premier Pilates studio Defining You Pilates & Fitness announces a Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. It will include free classes, fun giveaways, community goodwill, snacks, studio tours and package discounts. The welcoming event takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 550 Vandalia Tower, Suite 310.

Those interested trying a class sampler may check the Open House schedule and register in advance at www.definingyoufitness.com. Free class formats will include Pilates, HIIT, TRX, Barre and Indoor Cycling. In addition, several community partners will staff tables and offer samples and information including Mastel’s Health Foods and Athleta of Rosedale.

Defining You will also launch a Miles for Monarchs cause initiative to support Monarch Joint Venture throughout October. Clients can participate by clocking their mileage during indoor cycling classes with a comprehensive team goal set to top 2,000 miles, close to the same distance monarch butterflies trek from Minnesota to overwintering sites in Mexico.

“Fall represents a season of transformation and gathering, the perfect time to come together to reflect on our personal health and the wellbeing of our community,” explained Suzy Levi, owner of Defining You. “At Defining You, we pride ourselves on helping our clients transform their minds and bodies through movement so they can connect with their healthiest selves. Our open house is the perfect opportunity for curious individuals who perhaps have heard about Pilates or our studio to stop by, sign up, learn more, try a free sampler class and learn more about Miles for Monarchs. All are welcome!”

The Miles for Monarchs effort is a new way to support monarch butterflies through athletic activities and helps raise awareness about the decline of monarch butterflies and other native pollinator species. Funds raised will support local and national pollinator habitat projects and conservation work with both Monarch Joint Venture and Pheasants Forever. Officed in St. Paul, Monarch Joint Venture is a national partnership of federal and state agencies, non-governmental organizations, business and academic programs working together to conserve and monarch butterfly migration for future generations.

Defining You offers group fitness, Pilates and private training through certified and motivating instructors who share a passion for wellness. Levi founded her studio in the basement of her St. Paul home in 2006 believing that through the spirit of fitness individuals can improve their inner and outer strength and flexibility so they can do more, feel more and be happier. After moving to a location on Snelling Ave. for several years, Levi and her husband Scot Jennings recently retrofitted space in the convenient and historic mixed-use Vandalia Tower to accommodate her growing wellness business.

For more than 30 years with certifications and expertise in Pilates and fitness training, Levi has helped hundreds of individuals transform their health and lives through movement, and she believes exercise is about more than burning calories and getting leaner. Levi specializes in working with individuals living with scoliosis and other complex mobility issues.

Defining You is a wheelchair-friendly studio; however, Vandalia Tower property management will close the elevator for updating through Oct. 6. Guests visiting the studio who rely on use a wheelchair or accessibility device, should call 651-769-5712 or email definingyoufitnessdesk@gmail.com.