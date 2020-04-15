GINKGO Coffeehouse adjusts and innovates

Posted on 15 April 2020 by Tesha Christensen

‘We’re all in this together’

Small businesses are adjusting to the state Stay At Home order by making innovative changes.

GINKGO Coffeehouse (721 N. Snelling) is adjusting to being a take-out and delivery location. It required setting up a system for paying at the car and over the phone with credit cards, printing take-out menus, and beginning to meet customers in the parking lot with prepaid orders. Owner Kathy Sundberg reduced staff and inventory, and has postponed all live performances.

“With fewer customers and lots of space, it is easy to practice social distancing, and keep the store clean, by wiping door knobs, counters, and credit card processing equipment constantly,” she observed.

They also expanded to include housemade specialties packaged for customers to take home and feed the family. This includes pints and quarts of soup, housemade veggie or sausage lasagna, muffin batters to bake at home, chicken salad, and more.

GINKGO also added a few items people may need before they make a trip to a larger store, such as eggs, milk, bread, and individually packaged rolls of toilet paper. “Customers appreciate being able to pick these items up from a place that is not crowded,” said Sundberg. “They also appreciate the opportunity to support a local business.”

Staff are working to make changes to the coffee house. Some interior painting is underway, and they’re working on a system to make it easier to recycle when they reopen. “This is a way to take advantage of a tough situation, and also keep people employed,” explained Sundberg.

She’s applying for various loans through the SBA and the St. Paul Bridge Fund.

Without some of these options, and without the support of the community, many small businesses will not be able to reopen, Sundberg noted. She is optimistic about the outlook for GINKGO.

“We have been in business for almost 28 years, and surviving this will take innovation and community support,” said Sundberg. “Long-time customers and new customers alike are stopping in. We are very appreciative of the opportunity to safely serve people, maintain some of the jobs and remain a part of the neighborhood. It means a lot to us, and we plan to be here for many more years.”