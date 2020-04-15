Hamline: education continues

Posted on 15 April 2020 by Tesha Christensen

‘We’re all in this together’

As of April 1, Hamline University faculty are teaching remotely, and both graduate and undergraduate students are completing the semester online after an extended spring break that lasted March 18-31. All sports and other events have been canceled.

“Staff and faculty pulled together to quickly launch online learning capability for all classes,” observed Communications and Community Relations Specialist Christine Weeks. “It was an amazing effort. Other departments adapted quickly, as well. Dining services went to a to-go format. Campus recreation developed online classes.”

Residence halls are emptier. The students who remain on campus have all moved to single rooms. Essential employees remain working on campus; however, most employees work from home. Most buildings are locked.

Summer classes will be online. Admissions is hosting campus visits events virtually, and the admission decision day has been moved to June 1. Standardized tests are no longer required for admission, as they have been postponed nationally.

It is difficult to predict what lies ahead as things change daily, pointed out Weeks. “One thing is certain: Hamline will continue to educate future leaders who go on to educate and serve this region in many ways.”

The Hamline Undergraduate Student Congress launched a scholarship in support of fellow students. The Office of Institutional Advancement implemented a successful online fundraiser for students in need of emergency help that has raised over $25,000.

Weeks added, “Hamline University has been around since 1854 and in this neighborhood since 1880. Our Wesleyan values have guided us through previous difficult times and will continue to ground us during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pipers will continue to search for ways to do all the good we can and to serve our community.”