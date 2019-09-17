Hamline Elementary September 2019

Posted on 17 September 2019 by Tesha Christensen

by Jessica Kopp

Hamline Elementary Fall Festival – Saturday, Oct. 5, noon-4:30 p.m. at Hancock Rec Center

It’s almost time for the 6th annual Hamline Elementary Fall Festival! Stop by for good, cheap food, games and activities, community resources, and a chance to meet and hang out with your neighbors. Confirmed entertainment includes Babatunde Lea, Center for Irish Music Youth Ensemble, O’Shea Irish Dancers, and local duo Mac & Cheese. Big thanks to community partners Hamline Midway Coalition, Hamline University, Hancock Recreation Center, and Celtic Junction for helping us share this free, family-friendly event with our Hamline Midway neighbors. See you in October!

The Family Room at Hamline Elementary, just steps from the main office, is a sunny and lively space.

Home to most of our full-service community school programming and resources, it’s completely run and supported by Hamline families and staff. Designed to be multi-purpose, this family-friendly space has room to work, gather, and relax. With work stations equipped with computers and Internet access, plenty of cozy places to sit, and a play area for little ones, it’s a pretty popular place. We’re so grateful to neighbors who have supported our efforts the last two years and as the new school year gets underway, we’d like to invite you to keep that love flowing! Donations can be delivered to the school between 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Here’s how you can help:

-Community Closet: we accept donations of clothing, shoes, and outerwear for all ages. Please be sure items are clean and ready to wear. This saves a step for families using our community closet and volunteers who receive and organize donations.

-Community Pantry: we accept donations of 1) non-perishable food items including canned meat, soups, fruits, vegetables, beans, rice, pasta, oatmeal, and microwaveable meals, 2) household items including dish soap, laundry detergent, facial issue, and toilet tissue, 3) baby products including diapers, wipes, baby soap, and diaper cream, and 4) personal care items including toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, feminine care products, face and body lotion, hair care products for all hair types, soap, and lip balm. Donations of backpacks and school supplies are also accepted.

-Family Room Hospitality: we accept donations of coffee, tea, creamer and sweetener packets, hot cocoa packets, breakfast bars, and packages of goldfish crackers and raisins. We also accept reusable coffee mugs, plates and flatware to be used and enjoyed by families and guests visiting the Family Room.