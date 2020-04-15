Hiway: CUs4U Challenge

Posted on 15 April 2020 by Tesha Christensen

‘We’re all in this together’

At the 80-year-old Hiway Federal Credit Union, the lobbies are closed but the drive-thrus and ATMs remain open.

“We encourage people to call with any questions or concerns that they may have. We are here to help,” said Hiway Senior Marketing Specialist Kent Wipf.

The co-op has additional people to take phone calls, and has added precautions during transactions to benefit both customers and staff. A number of staff are working from home.

Hiway is offering members and businesses:

• Skip-a-payment on Hiway loan(s)

• Modification, consolidation or refinance on Hiway loans

• Emergency, low-rate hardship loans

• Fee waivers

• Free financial reviews with investment professionals

• Credit counseling services via LSS

“Mainly people want to know their money is safe and that we will be here to serve them. Our branches and our call center have been very busy, and many times people just need someone to speak with to ensure them that we are here,” observed Wipf. “Almost everyone who comes to the branch understands the need for social distancing and for the having our lobbies closed, and they appreciate that we have taken extra precautions to keep them safe and our employees safe.”

Hiway has given all member-facing associates (employees), as well as associates who have been stepping in to work in a member-facing capacity, a 20 percent bonus pay.

The $1.25-billion, St. Paul-based Hiway serves over 77,000 members, and operates three branches.

On April 10, Hiway launched the #CUs4U Challenge by purchasing boxed lunches from a local favorite Italian eatery, Fat Lorenzo’s, and then delivering them to nearby workers at the Minnesota VA Child Care Center, which neighbors Hiway’s Fort Snelling branch. Hiway also had 67 dozen cookies from Cookie Cart, a nonprofit bakery which employs disadvantaged youth, delivered to the VA Hospital as a treat for all the organization’s workers.

Hiway then turned around and nominated Dan Stoltz, CEO of SPIRE Credit Union, to continue the challenge, find a way to thank more essential workers and another small business, and then to nominate another Minnesota Credit Union executive.

“Together, as part of #CUs4U, we can help make a difference in our communities while supporting our local small businesses and recognizing and thanking all those who continue to serve us every day,” said Hiway’s President/CEO Dave Boden.