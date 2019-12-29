In Our Community Events December 2019

Posted on 29 December 2019 by Tesha Christensen

‘Uh, Oh, Here Comes Christmas’ Dec. 12-14

Applause Community Theatre presents “Uh, Oh, Here Comes Christmas” at Dreamland Arts, 677 Hamline Ave. N. The second weekend of shows are set for 7 p.m. Dec. 12-14. Holiday stories from the international best-selling author of “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” have been crafted into an engaging evening of storytelling and song. This charming show takes a funny, heartwarming and often poignant look at the struggle to find the spirit of the holidays amid the avalanche of commercialism, stress and chaos that crashes down every December. Tickets: $15 ($12 student/senior). More at info@dreamlandarts.com.

‘Bandcake’ breakfast

Zion Lutheran Church, 1697 Lafond Ave., will host a “Bandcake” breakfast Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. – noon. Dine on pancakes, sausages, and fruit. There will also be a bake sale and raffle. Mercy Machine band will play country Christmas. Cost is $10 for individuals and $20 for families. This fundraiser will help make Zion disability accessible. Mira and Tom Kehoe will perform on piano and vocals with Kevin Daley on jazz guitar during a holiday concert on Friday, Dec 20 at 6:30 p.m. Carols by request from 7-9 p.m. Suggested contribution $10.

Beginning drums

Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., will offer a class in hand drums for beginners on Dec. 17, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10. Drums are provided. Visit womensdrumcenter.org.

Solstice celebration

Hamline Midway Coalition is hosting an evening of festivities on Dec. 20 from 5-8:30 p.m. at Newell Park (intersection of Fairview Ave and Hewitt Ave.). Join friends and neighbors for a family-friendly evening with a chili cookoff (including prizes!), bonfire, s’mores, hot cocoa/cider, and sledding. Live music will include the Center for Irish Music Trio: Mary Vanorny (fiddle), John McCormick (accordion), Brian Miller (guitar). This trio brings together three gems of the Twin Cities Irish traditional music scene who are also instructors at the nearby Center for Irish Music. Mary, John and Brian have performed all over the Midwest with various groups and they share a love for Ireland’s rich traditions and the culture of fun that follows Irish music wherever it goes. More at HamlineMidway.org.

Yunomi pottery festival through Dec. 20

The Sixth Annual Yunomi Festival at the Raymond Avenue Gallery runs through Dec. 20, and features the work of 38 notable regional potters. Working (more or less) with the same form, each potter brings their own style of throwing and glazing to the small, handle-less cups on exhibit. Located at 761 Raymond Avenue, the gallery has been owned by artist Joseph Brown since 1985. It is the oldest operating gallery in Minnesota. Gallery hours in December will be Monday-Friday from 10a.m.-4 p.m.

Community band holiday concert

LexHam Community Band, conducted by Austin Ertelt, will perform a free concert of holiday music 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Buetow Auditorium in the Music/Fine Arts Building at Concordia University, 310 Hamline Ave. N., Saint Paul, MN 55104. Musicians will bring snacks to share with audience members.

Christmas Eve lessons and carols

Jehovah Lutheran Church will conduct its annual Lessons & Carols worship service at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve. All are invited. The church is at 1566 Thomas in St. Paul. The traditional service, known worldwide and dating back a century or more, includes a sequence of beloved Christmas carols and Bible readings, including “Once in Royal David’s City” and a candlelit “Silent Night,” with children passing among worshipers to light candles provided for all in attendance. An organ prelude at 3:50 p.m. precedes worship.

Author speaks Jan. 13

Michigan author Cristo Bowers will speak on super sensory powers in an open public meeting of the Theosophical Society 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 in Room 330 of the Griggs-Midway Bldg., 1821 University Ave. W., St. Paul. $10 requested donation. 651-235-6645

Fireside Reading series begins Jan. 22

The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library will present the annual Fireside Reading Series, featuring six weeks of author readings, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evenings in January and February at the Hamline Midway Library, 1558 W. Minnehaha Ave. The first author is William Kent Krueger on Wednesday, Jan. 22. In addition to their presentations, Fireside authors will be asked to talk about the natural environment and what it means to them to complement the citywide conversation happening this winter as part of Read Brave Saint Paul. The Fireside events are free and open to the public; registration is requested. Patrons can enjoy coffee, cider, cookies, and book signings. American Sign Language interpretation will be provided for all six events with advance notice. www.thefriends.org/fireside.

Free correctional ministry course

A free introductory course on correctional ministry for clergy and others is set for 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 21-March 10, at Concordia University in St. Paul. The course, offered jointly by Concordia University’s Department of Criminal Justice and the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, outlines the history of corrections and mass incarceration and describes effective approaches, both clinical and Christian, to prevent recidivism. In-person classes will be in room 109 at Luther Hall, 1282 Concordia Ave. Online learning is available as well. Information is available from Seemann (seemann@csp.edu), a volunteer and board member with Crossing Home, a nonprofit that helps former prisoners adjust to living on their own. The group maintains an office at Jehovah Lutheran in St. Paul.



Hamline Midway Elders

By Laurel Collins, laurel@hmelders.org or 651-209-6542

Monthly Luncheons – Second Tuesday of each month, 11:30 a.m–1p.m., at Hamline Church United Methodist

Chef Erik Hendrickson will prepare a wonderful meal, blood pressure checks will be provided, and new attendees are always welcome at our “Second Tuesday” luncheon events. Suggested donation $7.

• Jan. 14 – Islam 101: Understanding Its Basics, with Mohamed Ahmed

Cards & Games: Jan. 14, 1-3 p.m. (after luncheon), Hamline Church United Methodist

Stay after lunch to play cards and games with friends. We provide decks of cards, or bring a game you enjoy! Coffee and cookies provided.

Chair Yoga with Nancy: Dec. 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Hamline Midway Library, 1558 W Minnehaha Ave.

Sitting in a chair or standing and using the chair for support, you’ll learn fundamentals of yoga postures and breathing, practice tension release, and begin building strength and flexibility.

Reading Buddies: 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month, 12:30–1:10 p.m.

We invite elders to be a Reading Buddy with third grade students at Hamline Elementary School. No experience is necessary, just a desire to interact with children. And you don’t have to attend every session, just come when your schedule permits.

Knitting & Crochet Group – Mondays from 1 to 3 pm (ongoing) at Hamline Church United Methodist

Hamline Midway Elders provides the yarn and needles, tea and cookies. The group meets weekly throughout the year to work on projects, such as shawls or scarves that are donated to those in need. New participants are always welcome.