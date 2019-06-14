In Our Community June 2019

Posted on 14 June 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Lutheran Rally for all

Partner congregations Jehovah Lutheran and Mekane Yesus will host a Midway Lutheran Rally for All Ages — especially kids! — from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday, July 12-13. The event, free and open to all, will be at Jehovah Lutheran, 1566 Thomas in St. Paul. It will feature music, Bible study for adults, Bible stories for kids, puppets, snacks, crafts and other activities.To register, sign up at worship Sundays or by contacting either congregation — Jehovah Lutheran at 651-644-1421 or jehovahlutheran@msn.com; and Mekane Yesus at 651-621-9866 or syderessa@gmail.com.

Mid-Summer Festival

The Lyngblomsten Mid-Summer Festival on Friday, July 19, 2-8 p.m. is a day to celebrate how Lyngblomsten is promoting artistic exploration, wellness, and lifelong learning for older adults 365 days a year. Day includes arts showcase featuring works created by older adults, make-and-take art activities, live music and entertainment, wellness opportunities, food, games, and more! Admission is free, and food and activities are priced for affordable fun.

safeTALK workshop

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) will hold a free, suicide prevention workshop called safeTALK in St. Paul on June 13, 3-6 p.m., 1919 University Ave. Learn how to support someone’s desire for safety by recognizing the warning signs of suicide, identifying people who are at risk, and applying the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen and KeepSafe) to connect a person to suicide first aid resources. For information, call 651-645-2948 or see “Classes” at namihelps.org.

Young Adult NAMI

Young Adult NAMI Connection (ages 18-30) is a free mental health support group sponsored by NAMI Minnesota. A group meets in St. Paul on the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month from 6:30-8 p.m., at Unity Church – Unitarian, 733 Portland Ave., Owl Room on lower level, St. Paul. The group is facilitated by young adults living with a mental illness and doing well in recovery. For information contact Tess at 507-226-3369 or Leah at 207-272-4450 or Leahwilcox9@gmail.com.

Garden tour

The St. Anthony Park (St. Paul) Garden Tour is set for Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. More at www.stanthonyparkgardenclub.com. The tour features an award-winning pollinator garden and nine lovely private gardens, as well as the Milton Square courtyard gardens and two local breweries with authentic prairie gardens. Proceeds benefit UMN horticultural scholarships and local community gardening activities.

Sessions on justice

The new Neighborhood Justice Program is expected to be launched later this year, and will use a restorative justice model to provide a community-based, victim-centered alternative to traditional prosecution in addressing crime. Attend a session, hosted by the City Attorney’s Office on June 13, 5-7 p.m. at Saint Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave.

Boychoir at Como

This summer, the Twin Cities-based Minnesota Boychoir hits the road for its 36th annual summer tour. The Minnesota Boychoir is considered one of the finest traditional boy choirs in the country. Its four ensembles are known for their excellent musical offerings, as well as the positive effect participating in the choir has on the lives of its members. A homecoming show is set for 7 p.m. at Como Lakeside Pavilion on Sunday, June 30.

LGBTQ adult group

A peer support group for LGBTQ adults living with a mental illness meets weekly in St. Paul. Sponsored by NAMI Minnesota and led by trained facilitators who are also in recovery, the free support group meets on Saturdays from 1-2:30 p.m., at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 Snelling Ave. S, in Room 108. For information call Brianna at 763-334-6318 or Alec at 952-334-6318.

Hope for Recovery

NAMI Minnesota will hold a free workshop on Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (1919 University Ave. W., Suite 400, in St. Paul) that provides information on mental illnesses, treatments, crisis management, suicide prevention, the mental health system and local resources along with practical strategies for helping a loved one or friend. This workshop is for family and friends of a teen or adult living with a mental illness and people living with a mental illness who are doing well in their recovery. For information, call 651-645-2948 or see “classes” at namimn.org.