In Our Community September 2019

Posted on 17 September 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Cooking challenge

On Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to noon, area chefs will gather at the Saint Paul Farmers’ Market (SPFM) to compete in the fifth annual American Culinary Federation Minneapolis Chefs Chapter (ACF) “Category KG-Green, Sustainable and Local Food Cooking Competition.” This year, the chefs will each create a recipe and finished dish using locally sourced trout from Star Prairie Trout Farm, smoked pork chops from Gilbertson Farms, sweet corn and kale from various SPFM vendors, and red lentils. The event is free and open to the public to observe – each chef will have 90 minutes to set up, fabricate and cook, plate their dish, and clean up.

Donations needed

Jehovah Lutheran Church, 1566 Thomas in St. Paul, continues gathering food-shelf items for families and clothing and household basics for just-released prisoners. Keystone Food Shelf needs canned goods, paper grocery bags and cash donations. Its location nearest the church is at 1916 University Ave. W. in St. Paul. Keystone announced in July that it lost its lease for its Roseville location at 2833 Hamline Ave. N. effective Aug. 31 and hadn’t yet found a replacement site. Crossing Home, working with just-released prisoners, needs bedding, pillows, household items, men’s large clothing and backpacks. The group, based in Richfield with an office at Jehovah Lutheran, helps just-released prisoners find housing and jobs. Donors to either group can leave items at the church Donation Center, through the inner doors and to the left at the Thomas Street entry. Drop off items before or after worship at 9:30 a.m. Sundays or call the church at 651-644-1421 to set up another time. Donation forms for tax purposes are available..

DuBose in concert

Neo-soul, pop, and R & B vocalist Ashley DuBose kicks off the Rondo Community Music Series at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at Walker|West, 760 Selby Ave., St. Paul. The concert is free and open to the public, but reservations are encouraged. To reserve your seat, please call 651-224-2929.

Autism classes set

Life with Autism and Understanding Autism classes will be offered by the Autism Society of Minnesota. Available are: Oct. 5: Adolescence and Transition (11-21 yrs.), Nov. 16: Childhood (10 mos.-10 yrs.), and Dec. 7: Adults (18+ yrs.). Understanding Autism and Best Strategic Practices will be held on Nov. 21, from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 20, 2020 from 2-4 p.m., March 14 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and May 4, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. More at www.ausm.org.

Walk to school

Great River School parents are organizing a drop and walk event on October 2. Students who are normally driven to school are invited to be dropped off away from school and to walk part of the way to school. Parent volunteers will assist students crossing roads adjacent to the school property including Pierce Butler Route and Energy Park Drive. Walk to School Day events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion and concern for the environment. The events build connections between families, schools and the broader community.

Drum circle meets

Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., will offer a class in hand drums for beginners on Sept. 27, 5:30 to 6:30 pm. The cost is $10. Drums are provided. Visit womensdrumcenter.org.

Guitar concert

The Minnesota Guitar Society will present the internationally known Levante Guitar Duo from Serbia on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, 7:30 p.m., Sundin Musical Hall (1531 Hewitt Ave, St Paul). The Levante Guitar Duo (Aleksandra and Vojislav Ivanovic) has performed all over Europe. The concert for our series will be their first appearance in Minnesota. Their performances feature the original compositions and arrangements of Vojislav Ivanovic, which combine elements of jazz with traditional and contemporary classical music. Tickets $10-$25 at the box office and in advance at www.mnguitar.org.

Speakers on recovery

In Our Own Voice (IOOV), a free public education program featuring two speakers sharing their personal stories of living with a mental illness and achieving recovery, will be offered on Sept. 29, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Trinity Lutheran Church 115 4th St. N., in Stillwater. For information, contact Patrick at publicawareness@namimn.org or 651-645-2948 ext. 128..

Hamline Midway Library

Families and kids

Preschool Storytimes in English happen Fridays from 10:30-11 a.m., with upcoming storytimes on Sept. 13, 20, and 27 and Oct.4 and 11. Storytimes feature stories, songs, puppets, and more. They’re a great way for caregivers to bond with children and build social skills, listening comprehension, and letter and number recognition while creating a solid foundation for lifelong learning. Children of all activity levels are welcome!

On Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., CLIMB Theatre presents Grandpa and Lucy, a play for school-age students and their families about how even when Alzheimer’s Disease changes a family, the special relationships that bond family members together do not need to weaken.

Lifelong learning for adults

Jody’s Documentary Film Series presents the film America on Wednesday, Sep. 25, from 1-3 p.m. Directed by Erick Still and Chase Whiteside, the film focuses on 93-year-old America and the three grandsons who return to Colima, Mexico to care for her. How do the very different grandsons handle the challenges of round-the-clock care? Come see the movie, stay for the discussion, and find out!

Book Club gathers

The Saints and Sinners Mystery Book Club meets on Saturday, October 5, 1-2 p.m. This month’s book is Peter Robinson’s Innocent Graves. Contact volunteer G. Balter for more information at gerribalter@gmail.com or 651-224-5570.

Hamline Midway Elders

Reading Buddies

We invite elders to be a Reading Buddy with third grade students at Hamline Elementary School on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-2:10 beginning September 18. No experience is necessary, just a desire to interact with children. And you don’t have to attend every session, just come when your schedule permits.

Older adults interested in participating should contact Tom Fitzpatrick at 651-209-6542 or tom@hmelders.org.

Gentle Exercise Class Series

Joni O’Connell leads this arthritis-friendly exercise class for older adults Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2-3 p.m., from Sept.17 through Nov. 7. Joni utilizes her unique Irish sense of humor to create a welcoming and motivating atmosphere. New attendees are always welcome for these free classes. Location: Zion Lutheran Church, 1697 Lafond Ave.

Monthly Luncheons – Second Tuesday of each month, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., at St. Stephanus Lutheran Church, 739 Lafond Ave.