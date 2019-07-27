Judge deliberates over restraining order for TCGIS

Posted on 27 July 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Save Historic Saint Andrew’s asks that school not be allowed to tear down former church

By TESHA M. CHRISTENSEN

tesha@monitorsaintpaul.com

Save Historic Saint Andrew’s (SHSA) members continue their fight to save the 92-year-old church building that many feel is a community anchor by taking the discussion to the Ramsey County District Court.

Judge Jennifer Frisch began hearing testimony on Monday, July 1, 2019 from both sides, SHSA and property owner Twin Cities German Immersion School which plans to tear the building down and construct a new three-story gymnasium and classroom building in its place.

SHSA filed a suit under the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act (MERA) seeing a temporary restraining order and permanent injuncture against tearing down the building.

TCGIS indicated in court that they are anxious to proceed with demolition, and expect to have a demolition permit in a matter of days.

The hearing ended mid-afternoon on Wednesday, June 3 and attorneys had until Monday, July 8 to file their final briefs. The judge was expected to rule within 5-7 days, and had not by press time.

The city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) and the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) both recommended historic designation, and SHPO asked the State Board to find the church eligible for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.

However, the city council voted against designating the church as a historic preservation site on Wednesday, June 5, and approved both the site plan and the three variances requested by the school with various conditions to address impacts of the school’s enrollment growth regarding noise, traffic, and more.