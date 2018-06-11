June 2018 Development Roundup

Posted on 11 June 2018 by Calvin

By JANE MCCLURE

Neighborhood STAR recommendations

Twenty-five projects could split $2,713,295 if the 2018 Neighborhood Sales Tax Revitalization (STAR) recommendations are approved by Mayor Melvin Carter and the St. Paul City Council. Projects recommended in late May by the Neighborhood STAR Board lean heavily toward small business efforts, reflecting a direction urged last year by the St. Paul City Council. Projects near the Allianz Field Major League Soccer stadium also fared well.

The council is expected to approve the funding allocations this summer.

Fifteen projects didn’t make the cut, and one project was withdrawn out of the 41 submissions.

The recommendations and applications reflect changes approved in time for the 2018 cycle. Those changes allow small for-profit businesses to apply for 100 percent grant funding. Priority is provided to proposals that would fill vacant commercial storefront space. The city has also eliminated the need for matching dollars on the first $50,000 of a loan request. Larger for-profit entities are still eligible to apply for a loan or loan/grant combination. Grant requests still require a $1 to $1 match.

Requests this year topped the $5.4 million mark. Matches proposed totaled more than $28.4 million. Not every request recommended for approval is for its full ask.

The highest-ranked project citywide is in the Little Africa area of North Snelling Ave. Sabrina’s Café and Deli, 518 N. Snelling Ave., is recommended for a $10,000 grant with $10,000 match for interior and exterior improvements. That is one of four projects near the Allianz Field Major League Soccer stadium that is recommended for grants and/or loans.

SC Upholstery, 641 N. Snelling Ave., ranked third with its request for $34,000 grant, $36,000 loan and $434,000 match for building improvements.

Snelling Coffee, 638 N. Snelling Ave., ranked 12th with its request for a $7,000 grant, $16,000 loan and $7,000 match for building and parking lot improvements.

Black Hart Properties, which recently purchased the Town House bar and restaurant at 1415 University Ave., ranked 23rd with its request for a $50,000 grant and $531,770 match for interior and exterior improvements. Plans call for the business to become a soccer-themed establishment.

Other Monitor-area projects are also recommended. Modernization of a building at 860 Vandalia St. for the Jobs Foundation Tech Dump electronic recycling program, ranked seventh. A $130,000 grant and $170,000 loan are recommended, with a $3.42 million match.

Can Can Wonderland’s request for lighting and sound improvements ranked tenth. The entertainment venue’s request is for a $44,976 loan.

Other area projects missed the cut.

Hamline Midway Coalition’s request for a grant to help develop two handball courts at Clayland Park wasn’t recommended. The park is at 901 N. Fairview Ave.

St. Paul Fellowship, 868 Sherburne Ave., had its request for church building improvement funds turned down. A co-working space proposed by guild842 was also tuned down.

Two of three groups wanting citywide program funds to encourage ethnic business development are still in the hunt. The African Development Center request for a $100,000 grant and a $300,000 loan, with a $400,000 match, for a small business revolving loan fund, ranked 11th.

Asian Economic Development Association’s bid for was cut in half, to a $125,000 grant with $125,000 match for small business improvement loans. A match of $250,000 is proposed. The request ranked 14th.

African Economic Development Solutions’ request was turned down.