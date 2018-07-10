Lyngblomsten Mid-Summer Festival takes center stage July 20

Posted on 10 July 2018 by Calvin

Lyngblomsten, a senior care organization serving older adults since 1906, invites the community to attend its annual Mid-Summer Festival on Fri., July 20, 2-8pm, on its St. Paul campus, 1415 Almond Ave.

The festival is a day to celebrate how Lyngblomsten is promoting artistic exploration, wellness, and lifelong learning for older adults every day of the year. The event includes an art showcase featuring works created by older adults, make-and-take art activities, live music and entertainment, wellness opportunities and demonstrations, food, games, and more. Admission is free, and food and activities are priced for affordable fun.

“Lyngblomsten strives to be innovative and provide quality, life-enhancing programming and opportunities for all those that we serve,” said Andrea Lewandoski, Lyngblomsten’s Director of Lifelong Learning and the Arts. “I truly believe that the festival is celebrating all of that and is nurturing people through their mind, body, and spirit.”

This year, the celebration will feature a number of activities, including the following:

• An art showcase exhibiting sketches, pottery, paintings, and other pieces created by Lyngblomsten residents, tenants, and community program participants over the past year.

• Make-and-take art activities led by Northern Clay Center, the Polymer Clay Guild of Minnesota, ART4JOY, Wet Paint Artists’ Materials and Framing, Blick Art Materials, and the Alzheimer’s Poetry Project of Minnesota.

• Live music and entertainment featuring the Minnesota Opera, Zorongo Flamenco, Lakeshore Radio Players, Park Square Theatre, MacPhail Center for Music and HealthRHYTHMSTM Drumming.

• A Wellness Lounge encouraging festivalgoers to learn about the many ways Lyngblomsten promotes wellness throughout the year. Activities will include wellness demonstrations (including Tai Chi and seated exercise), chair massages, aroma touch hand massage, and art selfies.

• Delicious food, beverages, and ice cream provided by Grand Ole Creamery and I w Smoothies.

• Games and activities for children, including a bouncy house, fishpond, ring toss, beanbag toss and face painting.

Lyngblomsten held its first summer festival more than 100 years ago in 1913 as a tribute to Anna Quale Fergstad, the nonprofit’s founder and first president.

For more information on this family-friendly event, visit www.CelebrateMSF.com.

The Lyngblomsten Mid- Summer Festival is proudly part of ComoFest: Fun Every Weekend in July. Learn more at www.comofest.org.