Minnesota United continues success at Allianz Field

Posted on 14 June 2019 by Tesha Christensen

By MATTHEW DAVIS

Minnesota United’s 3-2 June 2 loss to Philadelphia Union ended an otherwise strong start for its first month and a half in its new digs.

The Loons went 3-0-3 in their first six Major League Soccer games at Allianz Field in St. Paul, which opened April 13, 2019. Minnesota United tied its first two game games against New York City FC 3-3 April 13 and the Los Angeles Galaxy 0-0 April 24. The United broke through for its first home win 1-0 April 24 against DC United.

Since, the Loons posted a 2-0-1 mark at home for May, not include a 1-0 friendly loss to Hertha Berlin. Minnesota United beat Columbus Crew SC 1-0 May 18 for its second home win and beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 for its third home win May 25.

After the first home win April 28, the United went back to tying matches at its new home. The Loons tied the Seattle Sounders 1-1 May 4. United midfielder Osvaldo Alonso and former Sounder scored the first goal of the game in the 26th minute.

Seattle tied the game 1-1 in the 42nd minute as midfielder Alex Roldan found the net. United midfielder Darwin Quintero missed a shot late in the 88th minute that would have won the game, but the Sounders escaped with a tie. Loons goalkeeper Vito Mannone faced only one shot by the Sounders.

Minnesota United lost on the road 2-0 at Chicago the following week May 11. Mannone faced six shots on goal and stopped four in the loss.

The Loons returned home to face Columbus and bounced back with a 1-0 win. Loons midfielder Ethan Finlay scored the game’s loan goal, assisted by defenders Romain Metanire and Brent Kallman. Mannone didn’t see any shots on goal in the shutout victory.

The United shifted to friendly action May 22 with Hertha Berlin coming to Allianz Field, the first time an international opponent came to the new stadium. Hertha Berlin scored only goal when defender Peter Pekarik found the net in the 43rd minute. United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair took the loss in net.

Minnesota United rebounded to win its second-straight MLS home game May 25 in a 1-0 win over the Houston Dynamo. Metanire got the Loons going with a goal in the 20th minute, and Mannone stopped three shots for the shutout.

Things didn’t go as well for the Loons on the road in Atlanta, facing another team with a new home. Atlanta United FC routed the Loons 3-0 May 29. Mannone faced eight shots and mustered five saves in the loss.

The Loons tried to get back on track June 2 against Philadelphia but traded goals throughout in the 3-2 loss. Loons midfielders Hassani Dotson and Kevin Molino scored goals. Mannone stopped two shots but surrendered three goals, included Philadelphia’s game winner in the 86th minute.