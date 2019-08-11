New charter school in former Central Lutheran

Posted on 11 August 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Ten years in the making, a group of engaged educators will open a new charter school called The Journey School this fall.

The Journey School, which is currently accepting enrollment for students K-2, was the brainchild of long-time educators Michelle Cambrice and Scott Gostchock. Their goal was to make a positive difference in the community for children and families through a quality, caring, family-centered education and environment.

“Our dream to open a school where any student has the opportunity to succeed has become a reality, and we’re so excited to share our vision with the community,“ said Cambrice, who has been appointed as the school’s first diriector.

This dream garnered momentum when The Journey School leased the former Central Lutheran School building at 775 Lexington Parkway in St. Paul, which closed last year. The building has gone through renovations to prepare for opening in the fall.

“The Journey School is located in a diverse area where we can reach more children and provide resources,” Cambrice said. “Choosing the right school for a child is one of the most important decisions parents will make. At The Journey School, we will partner with parents and the communiity to equip each student with the knowledge and skillls necessary for their life-long journey of learning.”

In addition to offering dasses for students K-2, The Journey School has also partnered with Head Start to provide childcare.

The Journey School is hosting three open house events at the newly renovated building Aug. 10, 17 and 24. All open house events are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families are welcome to, tour the new school, get to know the staff and school board, and enroll their student(s).

Learn more by calling 612-389-1579 or browse www.thejourneyschool.org.