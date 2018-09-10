Posted on 10 September 2018 by Calvin

Compiled by ERIC ERICKSON, Social Studies Teacher

• Como Academy of Finance (AOF) students were busy over the summer. 60 AOF students had professional internships, an accomplishment made possible by students’ initiative, and the AOF program’s relationships with a variety of businesses and organizations. Seven students were placed with Brand Lab for marketing positions. Seventeen students worked 120 hours with Optum using business information technology skills to gather data, address challenges, and present possible solutions to meet Optum’s needs as a health service company.

Four students completed training with Genesys Works and will continue to work at Genesys Works placement sites throughout the school year. 20 students were placed at job sites around the Twin Cities for the summer through Right Track. Seven others were gainfully employed through the Ramsey County Workforce. Two students were paid by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis to collaborate and develop a professional student manual. Three AOF students held positions at the Hiway Credit Union.

• Como Park High School’s “Link Crew” is composed of 60 juniors and seniors that volunteer to be positive leaders and mentors for freshmen. The Link Crew welcomed Como’s incoming class of 2022 by hosting an orientation session on the morning of Thur., Aug. 30. The Link Crew Leaders prepared for the event with training that focused on community and fellowship, leading up to the implementation of fun, inclusion activities. The event provided the new students with a chance to get comfortable and make connections before classes began on Sept. 4. The faculty advisors for Como’s Link Crew are Ms. Alisson Hartzell and Ms. Shelly Storelee.

• Cadets from Como’s Marine Corps JROTC hauled a whole lot of garbage at the State Fair! Crews of between 40-50 cadets a day worked garbage duty from 9am to 9pm. for seven days at the Fair to raise funds for their program. The money earned goes to support participation in the drill competitions, equipment, retreats, and a big upcoming summer adventure to the Grand Canyon. The positive spirit of the cadets and the knowledge of exciting events ahead in the 2018-2019 school year helped them navigate the long days of labor. (Photo right provided)

• An innovative collaboration is occurring this year between Ms. Gbolo’s culinary arts classes at Como and Mr. Chase’s science classes at Murray Middle School. Murray students planted vegetables last spring and have continued to be harvesting the gardens. Students at Como will be using the produce in the culinary labs as they prepare healthy meals.

• Construction of Como’s new academic wing was still being completed during Labor Day weekend before the first day of school on Sept. 4. The Wenck Engineering and Construction Company worked feverishly to put the final touches on the new classrooms and get it ready for learning. Construction on other parts of the building, which are closed off and secured from teachers and students, will continue throughout the academic year.

Photo left: The Cougar Forum will serve as a multi-purpose classroom and event space in the newly constructed academic wing. (Photo provided)

The new addition is stunning with its airy design, natural light, high-tech science labs and unique features such as the Cougar Forum. “Both the new spaces and the renovated spaces are absolutely beautiful. It is what our students deserve,” said Como Principal Stacy Theien-Collins.

• The freshmen class is scheduled to spend the school day of Sept. 26 outside on the Como turf field in team-building activities. The purpose is to develop strong relationships and build community through restorative practices as the 9th graders begin their high school journey. Como alumni, parents, and community members are invited to join for all or part of the day. Adult role models and mentors provide the support and encouragement that students need to be successful in and beyond the school walls. Those interested in helping may contact Andrew Ryan at drc.schools@gmail.com.

• The 2013 Como boys’ soccer team (photo right provided) that went undefeated and won the city, section and state championships had a 5-year reunion on August 28. The current Cougars team took on Hill-Murray in the first-ever night game on the new turf, which ended in a 1-1 tie. At halftime, the 2013 team took the field and was recognized for their accomplishments from five years ago. They were also celebrated for their positive contributions to society in the five years since. Seventeen of the team’s 20 members were able to attend and be reunited around the game that they played so well together while forming enduring friendships.

• A talented trio of Como girls who played varsity basketball for the Cougars last year as Murray Middle School 8th graders took advantage of an awesome opportunity over the summer. Kaylnn Asbury, Jada Jones and Ronnie Porter, who are now all Como freshmen, were selected for the Fresh Faces All-American Camp in California. They each had an impressive showing and positive experience competing with some of the best talent from across the country.

• Homecoming at Como is set for Sat., Sept. 29. For the first time, the Como Cougars homecoming football game will be played—at HOME! The new turf field will be the site for the 1pm game versus Minneapolis South. Food trucks will provide fans with a variety of options to enjoy as they cheer on the Cougars. The annual parade will start from school at 10:15am and proceed north on Grotto and southeast on Wheelock Pkwy. back to the lake and school. A picnic and activities will follow beginning at 11am.