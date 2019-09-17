News from Como Park High School September 2019

Posted on 17 September 2019 by Tesha Christensen

by Eric Erickson

First Fun Run set for Oct. 5

The Como Park High School Booster Club is hosting the first annual Homecoming 5K and Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 5, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Neighborhood residents are invited to participate and celebrate the Como school community with healthy activity for multiple abilities, followed by festivities that will include food trucks, socializing, and the homecoming football game on the Como turf at 1 p.m. versus Minneapolis Southwest.

“Shifting from the parade that Como has had for many years, we wanted to get something healthy and fun for the community that would bring more people in,” said Como Athletic Director Koua Yang.

Como Lake is just a couple hundred yards from the school track and football field. With such a popular, beautiful resource in the neighborhood, connecting Como Park High School events to it and the larger community is a goal.

For those willing and able, the 5K will be two laps around the lake. The Fun Run will be one lap around the lake, totaling 1.6 miles, which can be walked or run. And for young children, there will be a Kids Fun Run around the track at school.

Sponsors who are pledging to support the homecoming events already include Hiway Federal Credit Union, TRIA, the Army National Guard, GEAR UP and the St. Paul Police Department.

Registration details will be available on the school website, social media sites, and paper flyers. All 5K and Fun Run participants will receive a free ticket to the football game. Additionally, there will be opportunities to volunteer at the event and / or donate to the cause.

All proceeds will go to Como Athletics and help support programs and resources to help the more than 600 hundred student athletes of Como Park High School.

Athletic director in marathon

Beyond his participation and leadership in the Oct. 5 Homecoming 5K, Koua Yang will be running the Twin Cities Marathon the following day! This will be Yang’s third marathon, but the first time his effort will be supported by donations to Como Park Athletics.

Yang has secured a matching grant from the United States Tennis Association for up to $2,600 in donations. All donations to his marathon run will be specifically directed toward the creation of a supervised fitness and recovery room for student athletes.

Construction this year

Construction continues into the school year with work on the front entrance and main office scheduled to be completed in 2020. Many aspects of the project were completed over the summer including hallways, science classrooms, elective classrooms, a new nurse’s office and health clinic.

“Our commons and cafeteria space have been opened up to provide greater ease moving throughout the building,” said Principal Stacy Theien-Collins.