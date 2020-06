Posted on 09 June 2020 by Tesha Christensen

By Melvin Giles

peacebubbles@q.com

Dear friend,

Though we won’t gather

In person, we wanted you to know

That you are on our minds.

Thank you for the seeds of peace you plant.

Thank you for the love you cultivate.

Thank you for nourishing

Yourself and those around you.

Thank you for working for justice.

We are here for you.

We love and appreciate you.

We are with you.

Your friends at the Urban Farm and Garden Alliance.