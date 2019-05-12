Picketers support Hamline University’s adjunct faculty union

Posted on 12 May 2019 by Tesha Christensen

The Inter-Faculty Organization (IFO)is an organization that represents the interests of faculty at the seven Minnesota state universities. They held an informational picket at Hamline University on Thursday, May 2, 2019, to support the Hamline adjunct faculty union. Adjunct anthropology professor Marcia Regan said, “We are here because we believe in Hamline University. In inflation adjusted dollars, we are asking to get back to where we were in 2005. We haven’t had a raise in more than a decade. Adjunct professors are hired course by course. There are 91 adjunct professors teaching 128 courses at Hamline University this year. We represent 33% of the faculty faces that students see on campus.” More at www.hamlinetakesthelead.com. (Photo by Margie O’Loughlin)