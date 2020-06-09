Thanks for supporting your local newspaper

Posted on 09 June 2020 by Tesha Christensen

Newspapers have your back. We really do. Now more than ever, local is important. Who is open? Who is sick? Who is helping others? Who can you turn to for inspiration and encouragement?

As small businesses take a hit, we’re working to keep bringing you trustworthy, relevant and local news. It’s not a job we take lightly, but is one that is vital to keeping our democracy strong. But as businesses are affected, so are we because our revenue stream is directly tied to theirs in a symbiotic relationship. When they succeed, so do we; and when other businesses suffer, our small, family-owned business follows along the same path.

Last month, we put out the call for help to support our efforts, and we’re so very grateful for those who have sent in donations to our voluntary pay drive. Some of the letters have moved me to tears, so I thought I’d share a few of them.

Notes that have made our day in our virtual office

Dear Editor:

I have been meaning to write you for some time now since reading about your purchase of the paper. I really enjoy getting the paper and value its coverage of our community – the paper isn’t recycled at our house until I’ve had a chance to read through it, often tearing out articles about organizations, issues, or events in our community that I would like to further explore. I’ve noticed the change in coverage since you became owner/editor and I really appreciate the paper’s significant focus on the environment/nature/climate change and our role in it, and the features of inspiring individuals/organizations doing amazing things in our community.

It’s always a bright spot in my day when I see it at my door, and as I work during the day, it’s often a “can’t wait to read” treat for the evening.

I don’t know anything about the newspaper business, but I can imagine that it can be daunting in this day and age. Kudos to you for taking it on – I really admire that and wish you and the paper all the best!

Jane Stockman

Dear Editor:

Happy “belated” World Press Day! I am deeply grateful for the work of you and your remarkable staff as you cover and highlight “our world.”

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

Please use the enclosed contribution for any purpose you deem appropriate.

Judith Coggins

What’s Open, 2020 Grads

These generous donations will help cover the expenses of printing and delivering a free newspaper to over 21,000 homes with another 4,000 delivered via bulk drops at local businesses. (See form on page 5 to make a donation and enter in a prize drawing for some fantastic gift certificates from local businesses.)

We are the only paper that goes to each and every door in the neighborhood, making sure that everyone, regardless of race, religion, gender, age, socio-economic status or disability receives a paper. With deep roots in the neighborhood, the Monitor is a great direct marketing tool for businesses as we get in the hands of local residents – who clip out ads and articles and save them on their refrigerators. We enjoy and value that partnership and synergy.

We’ve launched a few exciting new projects recently as we seek to support and give back to our community. The What’s Open page on our web site (www.MonitorSaintPaul.com) offers free listings for businesses to let customers know how and when they can do businesses with them. Those who want to stand out with more details and deals can opt for a premium listing.

The 2020 Grads web page gives parents a place to honor and recognize their graduates. The class of 2020 has it tough, and we want to help you do something special for them. Rave about your grad from kindergarten, grade 5, grade 8, high school and college/tech school with a free photo and listing of their sports, honors and activities. We want to hear all about it! Make a bigger splash with family photos, highlights and more in a premium listing – and ask family members and friends to contribute.

It’s not necessarily an easy time to buy ads, and when folks are cutting their budgets they may consider slashing their marketing funds. But what history has shown us is that those who stay the course in times of crisis stay in front of their customers and don’t lose market share to their competitors.

Let your customers know if you’re selling online or doing delivery through ads in the Monitor. Share the stories of how you’re involved in the community. Take this time to connect with your customers and reward loyalty. You’ll reap the rewards now and in the future.

“In good times, people want to advertise. In bad times, they must advertise,” said Bruce Barton, an American writer, advertising executive, and politician who lived from 1886 to 1967. It was true during the crises of the 20th century, and it’s true during this pandemic.

I’d love to hear more about how you’re connecting and managing through the COVID-19 pandemic and following the protests. Email, reach out on Facebook or Instagram, or send me a lovely letter through our valuable United States Postal Service.