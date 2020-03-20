Welcome Frogtown readers

Posted on 20 March 2020 by Tesha Christensen

From Editor and Owner Tesha M. Christensen:

The Monitor is expanding into the Frogtown neighborhood. If you’re a regular reader of Greening Frogtown, you know that Tony Schmitz and Patricia Ohmans (shown at left wth their daughters 25 years ago and today) are retiring from the business of putting out a newspaper every two months, and they are passing the torch onto the Monitor staff. We’re delighted to add over 5,000 new readers, and have set aside monthly space in our publication that will be clearly labeled Frogtown.

We are commited to bringing the community together in our section of St. Paul.

Send story tips, letters to the editor, comments, ad inquiries, bulk drop site suggestions and more to Tesha@MonitorSaintPaul.com or call 612-345-9998.

Read past Greening Frogtown papers here: http://greeningfrogtown.com/archive/